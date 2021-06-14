Plans to open new cafe, shop, mini-golf and escape room complex in Fife town

The former WHSmith store in Leven.

The plans would see the former WHSmith store on Leven High Street transformed into a community hub.

The proposals have been put forward by Brag Enterprises, which wants to breathe new life into a building which has been empty for years.

A spokesperson said: “The renovation of this building that has lain empty for years will provide much needed employment, a place for people to go for entertainment, something that is lacking in the area and will bring tourism to the area.

"The well-researched business plan shows the new space as housing a café, indoor mini-golf and escape rooms. These will be marketed via Visit Scotland and we will work in partnership with other tourist attractions to ensure visibility. Each golf hole represents a landmark or place of interest within Fife to further help keep tourists in our wonderful region. The project is a social enterprise and all profits will be spent in the Levenmouth area, to help further our charitable aims.

“Town centre regeneration is a priority for Leven. The town centre has lost many retail operations in recent years, with 20 per cent of the available retail and service floor plate currently lying vacant. Footfall continues to dwindle with a decline of around 30 per cent over the last 10 years. There is a need to facilitate alternative uses to help restore the vitality and viability of the town centre.

"It is hoped that this project will act as a catalyst for further regeneration, as well as providing a shop window to some of the wider regeneration initiatives in Levenmouth such as: The River Leven Catchment Project; The Leven Rail Link; improvements to the town centre environment and public realm; and the regeneration of Siverburn Park and former Flax Mill which has lain redundant for many years.”

The cafe would serve a range of snacks, from pancakes and pastries to soups and sandwiches.