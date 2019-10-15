Plans to re-open a former Thomas Cook store in Fife as another re-launches

There are plans to re-open the former Thomas Cook shop in Kirkcaldy - as soon as staff are in place.

A spokesman for Hays Travel, which has acquired the 55 Thomas Cook stores around Scotland, confirmed the company has bought the High Street shop and is looking to open the branch within the next week, depending on staff recruitment.

Meanwhile, Hays Travel has confirmed that the former Thomas Cook store in the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes has re-opened.

The Hays Travel spokesman told The Press: “We have bought the former Thomas Cook shop in Kirkcaldy.

“It will be re-opened as a Hays Travel store. It is not open yet but we are hoping to have the shop up and running within the next week.

“All the former Thomas Cook staff who worked there have been invited back.”

You may also be interested in:

Thomas Cook staff post touching thank you note in Fife shop

Man taken to hospital after being hit by car

Fife man’s promise to late wife inspires life-changing weight loss

However, a handwritten note from staff posted on the door of the Kirkcaldy store revealed that they all now have new jobs, so it is unlikely the same employees will be returning to the shop.

The spokesman continued: “If that is the case then we will be going ahead with our normal recruitment process.

“All the staff in that store will have been invited to come back and an offer contract has been made but it depends on whether or not that has been accepted.

“This must be the reason why that particular shop has not yet re-opened. If we have the original staff the shops have just been re-opening as and when we get the keys from the landlord.

“So it could be we have the keys for that store but don’t have the staff in place yet.

“Our recruitment team are working round the clock so as soon as we can get the store open we will.”

The Hays Travel spokesman said the former Thomas Cook store in the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes has re-launched.

The Hays Travel spokesman said: “The store is already open. It has probably been opened recently, in the last couple of days and it will have all of its original staff back working in the store.”