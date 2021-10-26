National Pride has bought almost 1000 acres of land around Loch Fitty, near Dunfermline, to create a major eco-leisure and wellness leisure park

Almost 1000 acres of land have been bought at St Ninians and Loch Fitty, near Dunfermline - and a masterplan for the site has been revealed.

Scottish-based Community Interest Company (CIC) National Pride has bought the 976 acres from Hargreaves Land, and has appointed architects to begin work on planning its major development which includes a wellness spa, accommodation, a technology park and areas for entertainment amongst landscaped bio-diverse ecology sanctuaries

The new land owners work with local authorities, NHS and private businesses to invest in housing, health and social care projects.

National Pride - Irene Bissett, director

It is currently working on a similar development to transform the former Barony Colliery in east Ayrshire.

The Fife project is at its early stages, but National Pride said it could tap into huge potential for development.

Early concept designs included observation areas on the former Fife Earth Project landform structures, known locally as the ‘walnut whips’.

Irene Bisset, chair and co-founder of National Pride (St Ninians) Limited, said: “We have had intensive discussions with the master planners about the vision for St Ninians and Loch Fitty and ideas are being explored all of the time.

“Everything is in the mix and early indications are incredibly exciting.

“Discussions have also commenced with numerous operators wanting to join us to provide entertainment and other experiences”She added: “It is a very large site and, as the custodians of this beautiful place, we take very seriously our responsibilities to deliver something wonderful for future generations and for the local community to be proud of.”

Contractors are on site carrying out maintenance including grass cutting, pathway repairs, shrub trimming to allow easier access, improving safety.

Further planned works will continue throughout October before entering the winter maintenance schedule in November lasting until April 2022.

Security has also been stepped up after some anti-social behaviour.

Andy Whitlock, technical director commented “Our maintenance contractors have done a fabulous job making the site ready for future visitors. Engineers will shortly be coming onto the site to carry out technical and ecology surveys.

“Unfortunately, it has also been necessary to increase site security following several incidents of anti-social behaviour that have been reported to us.

“Site security personnel are now operating to inform motorcyclists that the site has now changed hands and that it is closed to such activity. “

He added: “We are really disappointed to have to increase on-site security but, given the seriousness of several incidents of anti-social behaviour, we have no choice but to act decisively. We would urge the local community and visitors to be vigilant and highlight to the police or ourselves any nuisance or damage that may occur”.

“Anti-social behaviour, trespass and illegal activity on our site will not be tolerated.

“The protection of the site, the welfare and safety of visitors and the protection of wildlife is our immediate priority.

“We have had positive comments on our contractor’s work to rid the site of accumulated dog excrement. Professional dog walkers will be working with us to keep the site safe and clean. Dog waste bins are being installed for responsible owners to dispose of their pooches’ poo safely and hygienically.”

