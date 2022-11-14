A planning application has been lodged for four residences above Cupcake Coffee Box in the High Street.

If approved by councillors, it would bring the upper floors of the former McDonald’s premises back into use after many years lying empty.

The application has been submitted by Tyndedale Limited.

The houses will fill the empty floors above the Cupcake Coffee Shop

It is planning four homes in the upper floors above the popular cafe at 201-217 High Street – the business is not affected by the proposal.

The building boasts some stunning stonework around its large windows. The first floor was last used as part of the former McDonald’s franchise which closed many years ago, There is also a floor above it which has sat unused.

The application comes as politicians are keen to encourage more town centre living as part of a bid to transform the High Street.

A development is already underway to fill the nearby Swan Memorial building on the corner of Kirk Wynd – above what used to be the British Heart Foundation charity shop – while the former gap-site at the old Co-Op in the east end is being turned into 39 flats.

Residents have also moved into the building above the Olympia Arcade after it was completely renovated.

In a separate town centre planning application, Mr Andrew Bradie of Kirkcaldy has applied to change a fruit and veg shop at 9 High Street into a dog grooming business.