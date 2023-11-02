Pop-up Christmas tree shop returns to new town centre location in Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The countdown to the festive season got underway with the news that On Cloud Pine is set to move into the Town Square from Saturday, November 25 until Wednesday, December 20, selling trees sourced and delivered from plantations in Fife and the Highlands. It was last in the Lang Toun in 2021, operating out of the car park at the foot of Coal Wynd and proved to be a hit with local households looking to add a tree to their rooms. For more info and further details, see www.oncloudpine.com, find On Cloud Pine on Facebook or follow @OnCloudPine on Twitter and @oncloudpinetrees on Instagram.

The company’s founder, John Wilkie, was born and raised in Kirkcaldy. He is an opera director now working at the likes of The Royal Opera House and Scottish Opera and, like many working in the performing arts, he needed an extra source of income whilst building this career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He worked as a project manager for other Christmas tree companies in London before setting up On Cloud Pine in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Cloud Pine in Kirkcaldy in 2021 (Pic: Submitted)

He said: “We all look forward to bringing an easy and reliable Christmas tree service to the people of Fife this festive season. The team and I are again looking forward to helping Fifers choose their perfect Christmas tree.”

Mr wilkie said that, from the outset, On Cloud Pine’s goal has been to create a brand with a real focus on sustainability.

“Our trees arrive fresh directly from the growers, who prioritise minimal use of approved pesticides and fertilisers,” he added. “It is important that our customers know that their tree comes from a sustainable supply chain, and every tree that we sell comes with a unique code that gives the customer information about the journey of their tree. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad