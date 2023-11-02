News you can trust since 1871
Pop-up Christmas tree shop returns to new town centre location in Kirkcaldy

A pop-up Christmas tree store is returning to Kirkcaldy for the festive season - and in a brand new location
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:49 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 14:49 GMT
The countdown to the festive season got underway with the news that On Cloud Pine is set to move into the Town Square from Saturday, November 25 until Wednesday, December 20, selling trees sourced and delivered from plantations in Fife and the Highlands. It was last in the Lang Toun in 2021, operating out of the car park at the foot of Coal Wynd and proved to be a hit with local households looking to add a tree to their rooms. For more info and further details, see www.oncloudpine.com, find On Cloud Pine on Facebook or follow @OnCloudPine on Twitter and @oncloudpinetrees on Instagram.

The company’s founder, John Wilkie, was born and raised in Kirkcaldy. He is an opera director now working at the likes of The Royal Opera House and Scottish Opera and, like many working in the performing arts, he needed an extra source of income whilst building this career.

He worked as a project manager for other Christmas tree companies in London before setting up On Cloud Pine in 2020.

On Cloud Pine in Kirkcaldy in 2021 (Pic: Submitted)On Cloud Pine in Kirkcaldy in 2021 (Pic: Submitted)
On Cloud Pine in Kirkcaldy in 2021 (Pic: Submitted)
He said: “We all look forward to bringing an easy and reliable Christmas tree service to the people of Fife this festive season. The team and I are again looking forward to helping Fifers choose their perfect Christmas tree.”

Mr wilkie said that, from the outset, On Cloud Pine’s goal has been to create a brand with a real focus on sustainability.

“Our trees arrive fresh directly from the growers, who prioritise minimal use of approved pesticides and fertilisers,” he added. “It is important that our customers know that their tree comes from a sustainable supply chain, and every tree that we sell comes with a unique code that gives the customer information about the journey of their tree. “

Trees on sale will range from two to eight feet in height and can be taken away by customers, or delivered to their homes. If you order online before December you can also take advantage of a 10% discount using the code EARLYELF10 at checkout.

