Popular coastal pub and restaurant announces re-opening date
The new owners of a popular coastal pub and restaurant in Fife have announced the date it will re-open.
Rachel and Graham Bucknall, who run the Ship Inn in Elie and the Bridge Inn in Ratho, took over the Crusoe Hotel in Lower Largo in April.
Since then the pair have been dripping information to excited locals and opening a dialogue with residents who used to frequent the pub and restaurant to get their feedback.
And now, just over two months after taking over, an opening date has been announced – July 16.
Details of the new menu have also been revealed.
The delicious menu features starters like King scallops and pan-seared pigeon breast; mains including crab linguine and dry-aged Scottish steaks; and desserts such as honey cake and baked custard and nutmeg tart.
