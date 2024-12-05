Popular East Neuk restaurant re-opens with a Mediterranean twist

A popular restaurant in the heart of Anstruther has been given a fresh lease of life with the opening of a wine and tapas bar.

The former Michelin-starred restaurant, The Cellar, closed at the start of the year after a decade in business, but new owners Nicola and Sian Linton have spent the last six months working to create a new culinary concept at the site, called The Cellar at 24.

With the help of a head chef from San Sebastián, the husband and wife are keen to celebrate and share their love of Spanish hospitality, creating a relaxed and welcoming environment that offers something new for the town.

The couple are no strangers to the world of food and drink – or the town – as they also run the nearby Ox and Anchor by the harbour.

Husband and wife Sian and Nicola Linton have opened The Cellar at 24 bringing a taste of Spain to Anstruther. (Pic: submitted)

The eatery first began as a street food truck in 2022, which Nicola and Sian launched after giving up their day jobs.

Nicola previously worked in admin roles, while Sian had a 16-year career working as a chef in kitchens all around the East Neuk.

When their new restaurant – a former smokehouse and cooperage – came up for sale, the couple saw it as the perfect opportunity and have spent the last six months developing menus, hiring the team and tweaking the interior design to match the Mediterranean theme.

Nicola said: “As a family, we spend a lot of time travelling to Spain and have always enjoyed the slower pace of life that locals adopt.

"While Anstruther may not have the same sunny climate, we wanted to create an amazing place to eat and drink that replicates the relaxed vibes and fantastic flavours we have experienced throughout the Mediterranean.

"The Cellar at 24’s head chef Pablo will be a key part of that, creating a menu of tasty tapas dishes using top-quality local produce for our customers to enjoy with a glass of wine.

"The Cellar has a deep-rooted history in the town, and it seemed a shame to see the doors close for good.

"We received invaluable support via the Start Up Loans programme to get Ox & Anchor up and running in 2023, so it made sense to explore the same avenue for finance this time around.”

The pair recently received a £20,000 loan from DSL Business Finance through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme to help with set up costs. The British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme has supported 111 entrepreneurs in north east Fife since it began in 2012, delivering more than £1 million in loans to new business owners.

Barry McCulloch, Senior Manager, UK Network, Scotland at the British Business Bank, said: “The East Neuk of Fife already has a fantastic reputation for food and drink, with small businesses at the heart of its popularity.

"The Cellar at 24 is a great concept, bringing something a bit different to Anstruther.

"The success of Nicola and Sian’s other hospitality business to date is a strong foundation to build upon for the new tapas bar and we are so pleased to see them coming back to the Start Up Loans programme for further support.”

The Cellar at 24 has seating for up to 50 available across the restaurant and lounge area, with food served from 12-3pm and 5-9pm five days per week. The bar lounge will serve hot and cold drinks from 12-11pm.