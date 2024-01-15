Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Courts has revealed plans to take over Stark’s Butchers in Lochore when current owner Wullie Stark retires in March.

In a post on social media at the turn of the year, Tom, who opened his butcher shop in Burntisland High Street in 2016, said: “After my father died in September I received a personal message of condolence from Wullie Stark of Stark’s Butchers in Lochore. Wullie was an apprentice of my father in the early 1970s and I have known him since I was a boy.

"As we messaged back and forth Wullie mentioned that he was keen to retire in 2024. To cut a long story short, my company will take over his business in early March 2024. His shop is the original Bayne’s shop (bakery dynasty) who started out as butchers.”

Tom Courts will be taking over Stark's Butchers in Lochore when current owner Wullie Stark retires (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

In taking over the business premises, Tom plans to move his production team to Lochore. They currently work in a unit separate to the shop in Burntisland to keep up with the demand from both the shop and online sales.

His post added: “The shop has a huge prep/production facility attached and I will be moving my production team from our factory in Meadowfield, Burntisland to Lochore along with the online and wholesale elements of our company. With retail, production, online and wholesale under one roof we plan to be very busy there.

"Wullie Stark has been a pillar of the local community in Lochore and is very well respected by all who know him. I will seek to build on his good work and take the business forward to serve the local community as he has done for many years. I have admired his business for many years and I am grateful for the opportunity to take it on.”

Tom’s contribution to the local community in Burntisland has been recognised this year after he was named the winner of the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council’s annual Community Award at the turn of the year.

The award recognises excellence and compassion among local people with the winners an example of those helping to make Burntisland a happier, safer and more caring community.