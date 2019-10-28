Popular Fife cafe closes

A popular Leven cafe has shut its doors after decades as a town centre institution.

The Shorehead Cafe, a popular haunt for locals, closed its doors for the final time on Friday, after being run by Enrico, known as Eric among regular customers, for the last 31 years.

The cafe is being shut due to Eric’s ill health. His nephew, Luigi Fusaro, who has helped run it for the last few decades, told the Mail he would be looking to sell or rent out the cafe.

He paid tribute to staff and customers who have played a part in the cafe over the years.

“It was a social hub,” said Luigi. “I’ve enjoyed my last 30 years serving the people of Levenmouth. It’s been a very happy journey.

“Unfortunately, it has to come to an end. I’ve derived great pleasure from the cafe, and I hold the people in the area in high regard.”

Hundreds of customers shared their memories of the Shorehead Cafe on social media, and Luigi described Friday as an “emotional” day.

“You don’t spend 20 years interacting with people and not feel anything,” he added.

“It will be a sad and emotional end. I want to extend my sincere thanks to the customers for their loyal support and friendship over the last 30 years. I can’t thank the people enough. It has been a great journey.”

Luigi paid tribute to the cafe staff, a number of whom had worked there for decades, with little staff turnover.

In particular, he thanked Nicola and Davina, who worked at the cafe for decades, saying: “They are held in high regard by all the customers.”