Popular Fife cafe put up for sale

A popular Cupar town centre cafe has been put up for sale.

Milly’s Kitchen, described as ‘a very individual, stylish café’ and a winner of a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, has been put on the market for £180,000.

In a post on the cafe’s Facebook page, a statement said: “Milly’s Kitchen is now on the market looking for the right person to carry on cooking and supplying coffee and cake to the people of Cupar and beyond.

“We are super proud of bringing Milly’s to Cupar but now is the time for us to go in different directions. Anna and her team have done a fantastic job of developing and increasing the business over the past year.

“We thank all our wonderful customers for supporting us over the past two years.”

The cafe earned celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s approval last year, when he took Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix from First Dates there while in the area for filming.

Kerry Boyle, of DM Hall which is overseeing the marketing process, said: “Our client acquired this 1460 square foot property in 2017.

“At the heart of the operation is friendly, efficient service delivered by a manager and a two full-time and four part-time team. Consistently high levels of satisfaction in customer reviews resulted in the award earlier this year of a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. This is an exciting opportunity to acquire then, perhaps, develop the business by additional opening hours, including Sundays and the exploitation of a perceived demand locally for outside catering and private functions.”