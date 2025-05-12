Popular Fife coastal cafe in converted church up for lease

A popular cafe in a converted church on Fife’s coast is being offered lease - along with nearby events venue.

The Aurrie in Lower Largo has been a go-to destination for visitors and locals for the past four years, and is being marketed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors. The Aurrie Mor events space, across the road, is also offered for lease.

The moves come just a week after owners, Andy and Carol Duff, were granted a licence for public events at the latter which split opinion among residents with a number raising concerns about noise, parking and anti-social behaviour.

The couple have staged concerts and events at the Aurrie cafe without issue, and want to develop them in the larger former church hall on Main Street. Fife Council granted them a licence to host up to 26 events a year.

The Aurrie Cafe in Lower Largo (Pic: Submitted)

The couple previously transformed the former Baptist Church into The Aurrie, which is now a thriving cafe which hosts regular comedy and music nights.

The Aurrie cafe was once the town’s Baptist Church, and its location on Fife Coastal Path with access to the beach has proved to be a big hit. It still retains its original features, and Shepherd said it “provides an excellent business opportunity” .The nearby Aurrie Mor comprises a ., storeroom and three W.C.’s

Jonathan Reid, partner at Shepherd, said: “Offering 50 covers plus external pavement seating, the Aurrie has a healthy year-round footfall of tourists, as well as local residents. Fully Fitted and ready to trade – and qualifying for 100% rates relief – the café/restaurant offers huge potential for a variety of operators. Our client is inviting rental offers in the region of £22,000 per annum for The Aurrie café for a negotiable period. The Aurrie Mor events space is available for an additional amount to be negotiated.”