Popular Fife nightclub and bar to close

Cupar’s only nightclub and one of its most popular bars and restaurants are to close at the end of 2019.

Jordan’s and Watts of Cupar will be closed from January 1, following the sale of the buildings to developers.

The nightclub, which has been in the town since 1991, will be open every Saturday throughout November and December, as well as Christmas Eve and Hogmanay.

The nightclub announced the news on Facebook, with many former customers and staff throughout the years sharing their memories of the two establishments, and organising plans to celebrate the end of the era on Hogmanay.

A spokesman for the club said that the buildings have been sold to developers, but that they had no elaborated on what would happen to the buildings.

They added: “Hogmanay is the last day we will be open. Christmas Eve tends to be the biggest one, but this year it could be different with it being the last day.”

The business will be opening a new coffee shop and restaurant on Crossgate, with work having started on transforming the former bookshop.

It is hoped the shop could open in January 2020.

However, the demise of Jordan’s leaves the town without a nightclub.

The spokesman said that there is no room to open a new nightclub in the town, and said that the nightclub industry is in decline, pointing out the closure of other clubs in Fife.

The spokesman added: “We would just like to thank the community for its support for all the time we’ve been here.”

Watts of Cupar has also been a bar and restaurant since 1991, and under the current owners for more than a decade.