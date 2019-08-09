Popular Fife restaurant announces closure

A popular St Andrews town centre restaurant has closed.

Management at the St Andrews Waffle Company, based on South Street, announced on a Facebook post that it would be closing after three years.

In the statement, they thanked customers for contributing to the ‘amazing journey’, and said the decision had been taken to ‘pursue other opportunities’.

It said: “After three incredible years we have reluctantly taken the decision to close the restaurant on a permanent basis.

“This was always a family business, and as a family have decided to pursue other opportunities.

“A huge thank you to all who worked with us and visited us, you have all contributed to making this the amazing journey that it has been.”

The restaurant was popular in the town for its huge range of savoury and sweet waffles, as well as its desserts.

The St Andrews Waffle Company was also one of the best reviewed restaurants in the town on the review website, TripAdvisor.

Customers shared their sadness at the announcement of the closure on the Facebook post.