Jane Rigby owns Cafe at No 16 on the Shore Road in Aberdour, along with her husband Mark.

The business has been closed since the end of July last year after Jane was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

She then had treatment but had to see how she felt mentally and physically before deciding when the time was right to re-open.

But after regaining her strength, along with support from Maggie’s Fife, Jane now feels ready – and the business is due to open its doors once again this Friday.

Jane, 62, and Mark, 61, first opened Cafe at No.16 in March 2016.

Jane has done most of the cooking and baking – serving up breakfasts, gluten free and vegan soups, cakes and traybakes – with help from other staff, since it launched.

But the couple, who live in Dalgety Bay, have had a difficult two years – firstly having to close the cafe due to the pandemic, losing their chef Michelle who passed away as the cafe was about to re-open after the first lockdown and then Jane’s cancer diagnosis.

Jane said: “During the first lockdown my chef, Michelle, asked if we could use the café kitchen to cook hot meals for Burntisland foodbank.

"She cooked a variety of curries, stews, pasta, vegetables, and a pudding for over 40 families. It was cooked on a Thursday and delivered on a Friday. Local people donated potatoes and money to buy the ingredients.

"Sadly, Michelle passed away very suddenly as we were about to re-open.”

She continued: “My cancer was picked up on my routine mammogram in June 2021.

“I had surgery in August, chemotherapy from October to December then radiotherapy in January this year. I am on hormone therapy and six monthly bone infusions, but am now working on getting back to normal. Maggie’s in Kirkcaldy has been a great help with moving forward.”

Jane feels it is now time to get back to the business: “Re-opening totally depended on my mental and physical state but in the last month I have become a lot stronger and with the support of Maggie’s, I felt I was ready,” she said.

“Our customers are the best - I have had cards, flowers and messages of support through the whole journey. I am really looking forward to seeing our supportive customers again."

Jane said she wouldn’t have been able to run the cafe without the support of her husband and two daughters, Lauren Watson, 34, and Lizzie Ogg, 36.

Lauren said her mum’s diagnosis was a huge blow for the family: “My parents had no option but to close the cafe while my mum bravely under went her operation, then chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

"It’s been difficult to watch my mum go through such gruelling treatment, but she has always remained brave and positive.”