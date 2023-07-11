Popular Kirkcaldy pub wins best in Fife at Scotland's Business Awards
Montagues on the High Street recently won the title of Best Licensed Premises at Scotland’s Business Awards for the Fife region. The win means the pub, which opened in December 2021, will have the opportunity to go on and represent Fife at the national awards later this year.
The venue, which is part of the Amber Taverns estate in Scotland, is well known locally for its tasting flights, sports coverage and its unique wet led model and great value.
The award win is just the latest accolade for the pub, which has received Gold in its first Best Bar None assessment thanks to extensive staff training, dedication to community safety and engagement with local charities.
In a post on social media, Amber Taverns, said: “This award is recognition of all the dedication and hard work of John and his team, our Area Manager Nikki and and the pubs fantastic customers who make Montagues a must place to visit.”