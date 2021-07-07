The York Place business opened its doors again today (Wednesday) under the ownership of Andrew Lowrie and Barry M Dudley.

Andrew is from Kirkcaldy originally and moved back to Kirkcaldy after 20 years living in England while Barry is from the West Midlands.

The business partners, who are also a couple, have a tenancy from brewery Greene King as was the case with the previous tenants.

The new owners of The Dining Room - from left: Andrew Lowrie and Barry Dudley.

The Dining Room had previously been run by chef Roddy Jobson and his business partner Martyn Stewart for six years until October 1 last year.

They withdrew as leaseholders of the business due to trading becoming more challenging with rising costs.

However, Andrew and Barry are very much looking forward to the futu

“On moving back from England we were looking for a business where we could use our combined experience in hospitality and event management,” he said.

“The Dining Room had a good reputation for fine dining and we felt it fitted well with our background and expertise. Barry's background is 30 plus years in various hospitality venues across the UK from owning pubs, to more recently as restaurant manager of a premier country restaurant in the West Midlands - famed for its food and service. While my experience is in sales, marketing and event management.”

Andrew said they have decided to keep the business name and revealed what customers can expect: “We are offering a set lunch menu, a la carte dinner menu, a range of small plates available throughout the day, a set 2/3 course Sunday lunch and hot roast butties in the bar on a Sunday.

"We are a Covid secure venue so customers can book knowing we take their safety seriously.

"We hope to build on the success the restaurant has previously enjoyed, with a renewed emphasis on great food in a relaxed atmosphere. We also hope to add special events, theme nights and develop the menu as we add more dishes frequently.”

He added: "The business has been closed for some time, so it's like starting from scratch - recruiting staff, some refurbishment, buying new equipment, creating new menus - it’s hard work but rewarding.”

