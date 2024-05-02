Popular Night Markets at St Andrews' Balgove Larder set to return for tenth year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Night Markets, which are held within the distinctive Steak Barn at Balgove, offer a unique atmosphere for visitors to shop local, learn about food production, enjoy hands-on crafts and more.

Alongside browsing what’s on offer from the vendors, guests can enjoy a variety of street food from a changing line up of food trucks as well as street style food from the Steak Barn and the Eat Out hut.

Vendors attending the monthly markets include some of the best local traders from Fife and beyond.

The monthly Night Markets are returning to the Steak Barn at Balgove Larder for their tenth year. (Pic: Balgove Larder)

Shoppers will also be able to enjoy live music as they explore the finest local offerings with everything from Scottish sweets, award-winning honey and wine to artisanal preserves, baked treats and handmade crafts.

The Night Markets at Balgove are free to attend and take place on the first Tuesday of the month from 5pm to 9pm, between May and September.

The first of this year’s events takes place on Tuesday, May 7.

For 2024 there’s also the return of the popular butchery and cookery demonstrations, as well as floral workshops at the Garden Shed and engaging talks and demonstrations led by local producers.

Visitors will be able to explore a range of local produce and handmade crafts.

The farm shop at Balgove Larder will also remain open for the events.

Will Docker, founder of Balgove Larder, said: “This year marks a decade of our Night Markets and we’ve put together a programme of truly outstanding vendors.

"Balgove Larder is all about celebrating the very best of local produce and these events provide a special opportunity to meet and chat to the people behind these outstanding food and drink businesses. This year we’re enabling visitors to explore even more of what we do with new demonstrations and workshops.”

Some of the vendors joining Balgove this season are Angus-based chocolatiers, Chocolatia and Plump Gourmet Marshmallows; honey producers like Kin Bees, Scottish Bee Company and Webster Honey; and local favourites like Barnett’s Bakery, Growers Garden and Wee Knob of Butter.

The Night Markets includes some of the best local traders from Fife and beyond.

Drink suppliers from the nearby Tayport Distillery and Perth based winery, Cairn o' Mohr will also be joining.

Other highlights will include food and drink offerings from Scottish Honeyberries Growers, Little Birdie Coffee Co and Hungry Squirrel. Additionally, guests can shop creations from local makers like recycled woollen animals from Wooltide, greeting cards from illustrators at Joy Nevada and Little Paper Soul and luxury handmade soap from Oir Soap.