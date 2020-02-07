Popular sweet shop closing after decades in Fife town

A popular St Andrews sweet shop which sold treats to generations of Fifers, is to shut its doors.

It was announced last week that Burns Sweet Shop would be closing, with its owners saying it was ‘not possible to sustain the shop’.

The Market Street store was opened more than 60 years ago, before being bought by David and Fiona De Angelis, who also owned Jannettas, in the ‘70s.

Nicola Hazel, daughter of David and Fiona, and current owner, said: “This has been a really difficult decision to make.

“Burns has been a big part of St Andrews for many years and I know that many customers will, like me, remember spending their pocket money on sweeties in the shop.

“My father took over Burns with my late mother and she really nurtured the shop – it was very much her baby – and so, of course, it’s particularly emotional for us.

“Sadly it’s just not possible to sustain the shop as it is and I’d like to extend my earnest thanks to all our customers over the years.”

On a statement on the Burns’ Facebook page, the owners thanked the ‘generations of customers’ who visited the store.

It concluded: “Burns’ sister store, Jannettas on South Street in St Andrews is 112 this year and continues to thrive.

“We look forward to welcoming Burns customers to there in the future.”

The sweet shop used to be packed with penny sweets and chocolate, as well as a range of Jannettas’ ice cream over the summer holidays.

Locals left hundreds of comments on the sweet shop Facebook post sharing their memories of going to the sweet shop when they were younger.