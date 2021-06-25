Post Office aims to find new locations for counters axed at Fife Spar stores

Post Office services are being cut at six Spar stores in Fife.

Representatives from the firm met with local MP Wendy Chamberlain and MSP Willie Rennie, following the announcement that Spar would be closing the Post Office counters at six of its Fife stores – four of which are located in north east Fife.

The branches affected are: Balmullo, Ladybank, Newport, East Wemyss, Thornton and St Andrews.

The Lib Dem politicians launched a petition after the announcement, calling on Spar to reverse the decision and arguing that it would mean people in north east Fife would lose access to vital Post Office services.

The MP and MSP have now secured a commitment from Post Office representatives to work to find alternative locations for the post office counters, whilst providing interim measures to support local communities access Post Office services.

Ms Chamberlain said: “I am pleased the Post Office have understood the impact the closure of Post Office counters will have on our local communities and I welcome their commitment to providing solutions to ensure constituents have access to much needed services.

“I will continue to work with Post Office representatives over coming weeks to ensure this commitment is realised, whist pushing for the UK Government Minister for Post Office Service, Paul Scully MP, whom I wrote to last week, to engage with all parties to find a solution to these closures.”

Mr Rennie added: “Post Office Counters are at the heart of the communities affected including Ladybank, Balmullo, Newport on Tay and Tom Morris Drive St Andrews. Having worked in these communities over many years, I am committed to ensuring all is done to retain post office services in these locations.”

“A petition raised by our offices now has 746 signatures which we will use to highlight community concerns. We relayed the anger felt by people across the communities about this decision and pressed for swift action to replace these services.”