Post Office in Fife village reopens after completion of building works
The Post Office in Freuchie has re-opened after a temporary closure for building works.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 20:59 BST
The premises at C J Lang & Son in the village’s High Street was forced to close temporarily on Monday, August 14 to enable extensive building works to take place.
Now the work is complete, the Post Office welcomed its first customers back on Wednesday, August 30.
Ian Murphy, network provision lead for the Post Office, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount importance, therefore, to allow for the building work it was necessary for the service to close temporarily.”