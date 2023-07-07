News you can trust since 1871
Post Office in Fife village to close temporarily for building works

A Fife Post Office will close temporarily this month to allow extensive building works to be carried out.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 7th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The Post Office within the CJ Lang and Son premises on Freuchie High Street will be temporarily closed from Sunday, July 9 at noon. The building work is expected to take around three weeks to complete and the Post Office is due to reopen to customers on Monday, July 31 at 9am.

Ian Murphy, network provision lead for the Post Office, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

The nearest alternative branches are Falkland Post Office in High Street, Falkland and Pitcairn Post Office in Peploe Drive, Glenrothes.

The Post Office service in Freuchie is closing temporarily. (Pic: Post Office)The Post Office service in Freuchie is closing temporarily. (Pic: Post Office)
