Poultry care and bird flu on agenda at meeting in Fife

Small-scale poultry keepers in Fife are being invited to an event in Glenrothes to discuss poultry care and bird flu.
By Allan Crow
Published 24th Jan 2024, 08:54 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 08:55 GMT
The meeting for small poultry farmers takes place in Glenrothes (Pic: Submitted)

The evening event, targeted at non-commercial industry poultry keepers in Fife, is being run by The James Hutton Institute at the Lomond Centre, Glenrothes on Thursday, February 8. Keepers interested in attending the event should register by contacting [email protected] by January 31.

The aim is to share ideas about ways to help keepers make informed poultry management decisions to better prevent outbreaks of diseases like bird flu in their flocks. The work follows unprecedented numbers of avian influenza outbreaks in the UK.

“’Backyard’ keepers are generally keen to manage the risks associated with avian influenza,” says Hutton researcher Orla Shortall. “However, they can be difficult to reach, and may receive mixed messages from numerous sources.

“We’re interested in learning what could help them address these risks, and what other information would be useful to them to in caring for their flocks.”

