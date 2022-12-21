Staff at Kingdom Housing have raised £1220 for the Cottage Family Centre’s lifeline appeal which will provide food, clothes and gifts for around 2000 people facing significant hardship.

They took part in fundraising raffles and raised £720 which was used to purchase toys for children of all ages. An additional £500 cash donation was made thanks to a grant from Kingdom’s Community Initiatives Fund.

Leigh Shearer, customer service team leader who headed up the fundraising efforts, said, “We’re really proud to support the Cottage Family Centre Christmas Toy Appeal. It’s estimated that the centre will receive over 2000 referrals this year with the pressures of the cost of living crisis and we’re delighted to support it to make sure families can enjoy the festive period.”

Calum Kippen, Kingdom’s head of governance, who is responsible for administering the Community Initiatives Fund said, “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to use our fund to help support the incredible work being done by the Cottage Centre.