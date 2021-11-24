£18,000 funding to promote food and drink along Fife Coastal Path

The £18,000 backing comes as part of VisitScotland’s Destination and Sector marketing fund.

The project, which is being managed by Food from Fife, focuses on promoting the popular path through digital marketing and targeted social media campaigns.

It is run with the support of Fife’s six local tourist associations, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust and Fife Council’s tourism team.

Fife Coastal Path signpost

Martha Bryce, co-ordinator of Food from Fife, said: “Fife Coastal Path is already popular with walkers of all age groups but this project allows us to tell visitors about the phenomenal range of local eating and drinking opportunities easily accessible from the path.

“From picnic provisions, whisky tastings, cosy pubs and fine dining restaurants to stand out cafes and amazing street food, there really is a huge range of opportunities to enjoy world class food and drink along the whole 113 miles of the path.

The group is also keen to hear from businesses along the path that would be interested in being part of this campaign.

The grant, which has a focus on supporting the tourism industry’s Covid recovery with sustainable tourism, supports activity from the autumn through to the end of March 2022.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “Our research shows that consumers are looking to connect with the people and places associated with their food and drink purchases.

“Fife’s many picturesque coast towns are a foodie’s dream and we’re excited to see this project develop.”

