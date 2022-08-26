News you can trust since 1871
£250,000 investment in Fife College’s new state of the art media production hub

Fife College has invested over £250,000 in state-of-the-art digital and audio-visual equipment to create a sector-leading media production hub.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:25 pm
It is ready use by new and returning media students at the start of the new 2022/23 academic year this month

It is part of a total investment of over £670,000 in the college’s digital offering at the College’s Glenrothes campus.

The hub is equipped with the latest digital equipment, including new Apple Mac studio workstations as well as 4K cameras, high-end microphones, and industry-standard software.

The significant investment in digital is a key part of the college’s mission to accelerate the development of digital skills needed by the workforce of tomorrow across the region.

The new hub follows an investment of £150,000 in new cyber equipment and platforms to replicate the real-world experience for computing and digital students.

Stewart McDonald, director of faculty of digital and creative Industries, said: “The investment in our digital offering over the past year highlights our commitment to providing a dynamic digital environment for our students that is modern, flexible and accessible.

“Our new hub gives students access to resources that are both ultra-high-quality and sector-leading, allowing us to deliver ‘live-projects’ in a new way.

“These ‘live projects’ will help students develop industry-standard skills, boost confidence in their vocational skillset, improve their entrepreneurial and employment prospects as well as make them better prepared for progression to further studies.”He added: “We hope our new students, and those returning to college in the next few weeks too, enjoy these fantastic new facilities.”

