£250,000 investment in Fife College’s new state of the art media production hub

It is ready use by new and returning media students at the start of the new 2022/23 academic year this month

It is part of a total investment of over £670,000 in the college’s digital offering at the College’s Glenrothes campus.

The hub is equipped with the latest digital equipment, including new Apple Mac studio workstations as well as 4K cameras, high-end microphones, and industry-standard software.

Fife College's new media production hub

The significant investment in digital is a key part of the college’s mission to accelerate the development of digital skills needed by the workforce of tomorrow across the region.

The new hub follows an investment of £150,000 in new cyber equipment and platforms to replicate the real-world experience for computing and digital students.

Stewart McDonald, director of faculty of digital and creative Industries, said: “The investment in our digital offering over the past year highlights our commitment to providing a dynamic digital environment for our students that is modern, flexible and accessible.

“Our new hub gives students access to resources that are both ultra-high-quality and sector-leading, allowing us to deliver ‘live-projects’ in a new way.