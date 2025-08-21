£280m clean energy flagship business operational at site of former Fife opencast

Commercial operations have started at the £293m Westfield Energy Recovery Facility (WERF) on the site of the former opencast colliery near Kinglassie.

The advanced energy-from-waste plant was developed by Brockwell Energy Services Limited (BESL) to transform the site into a clean energy flagship.

It converts non-recyclable residual waste into electricity and heat, supporting Scotland’s Net Zero and Zero Waste goals and generating up to 24MW of baseload electricity - enough to power 70,000 homes - while diverting waste from landfill and attracting industrial operators seeking affordable renewable energy.

Brockwell sold its equity in Westfield in 2022 to Equitix, which later sold a 50 per cent stake to Viridor. BESL remained involved, managing final construction and now overseeing operations. Sean McManus, project manager, said: “During peak construction, WERF employed over 400 workers, with 40 retained for long-term operations. Local supply chain partnerships have reinvested in the region, driving broader economic impact. With the landfill ban approaching, alternative solutions are essential. Fife Council, through its partnership with CIRECO, already has a deal to send 160,000 tonnes of waste to Westfield.”

The landmark was welcomed by senior figures at Fife Council.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager for economic development, commented, “Westfield invites businesses to co-locate within a sustainable energy cluster. From green manufacturing to data centres seeking low-cost renewable power, this project advances Fife’s energy transition. Westfield is not only generating clean electricity but may become a hub for industrial decarbonisation through private wire heat and power networks, supporting jobs, investment, and sustainability.”

With capacity to process around 240,000 tonnes of residual, commercial, and industrial waste annually, WERF said it provides a lasting solution for waste treatment in Fife and the wider region. The project is already boosting interest from businesses looking to locate at Westfield.