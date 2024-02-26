£2m investment to create new business centre in Lochgelly
Glenrothes-based design and build construction company, Easy Living Developments, has bought two acres of land at The Avenue to create a centre with 16 units.
The site forms part of Lochgelly Industrial Park, and work is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The sale was announced by Fife Council’s economic development team.
The units will vary in size from approximately 1000 sq. ft to circa 1500 sq. ft. with the opportunity to combine individual units to create larger ones. The centre will also have an EV charging point to facilitate the growing use of electric vehicles.
Keith Davidson, chief executive officer, Easy Living Developments, said: “ The new business centre will offer exciting opportunities for local businesses, providing them with modern, flexible workspaces.
“We are also very hopeful that it will attract a diverse range of businesses and create new jobs in the area and in doing so contribute to the continued economic growth of Lochgelly and the surrounding area.”
Pamela Stevenson, service manager, economic development, welcomed the plans to develop the site.
She said: “This new business centre aligns perfectly with our economic development strategy for Fife, fostering a vibrant business environment and creating valuable employment opportunities for the local community."
Easy Living Developments also operates a successful housebuilding and commercial division, which has recently completed its development of 168 two-to-five-bedroom homes at the adjacent ‘The Avenues’ site in Lochgelly. Other developments have included the regeneration of a part of Glenrothes town centre, bringing M&S and The Food Warehouse to town.