Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fife College has been awarded a significant Modern Apprenticeship (MA) contract valued at approximately £2million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new contract makes the college the tenth-largest MA provider in the country,

Skills Development Scotland recently announced Modern Apprenticeship numbers for the 2024/25 academic year with 438 places awarded to Fife - the third highest number of all colleges in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife offers a diverse range of Modern Apprenticeship programs across various sectors, including engineering, healthcare, construction, and digital technologies. These programmes are designed to provide learners with the practical skills and academic knowledge required to excel in their careers.

Fife College has been awarded a significant Modern Apprenticeship (MA) contract valued at approximately £2million.

Miles Lagan, head of business development, welcomed the contract, adding: "We are delighted to offer one of the highest numbers of MA places of any college in Scotland, an achievement which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, students, and partners.

“We are committed to supporting the economy by developing a skilled workforce that meets the needs of employers and we look forward to working with local businesses to ensure Fife benefits from this enhanced range of apprenticeship opportunities.”

“Combining working and learning, Modern Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to gain the skills and experiences employers are looking for while also earning. For employers, they are also a great option to develop enthusiastic young talent with the exact skills and experience their business needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new contract also confirms the college as the third-largest engineering MA provider in the country, which follows recent success at the Scottish Engineering Modern Apprentice Awards where it trained six out of 14 nominated apprentices.