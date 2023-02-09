Levenmouth area has £1.343 million from the fund was set up to help recover from the pandemic and in addition, to also address the cost-of-living crisis.

The four projects which have been provided backing are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Levenmouth Local Tourism Association - £75,000 to help fund a tourism project manager position. The post is vital in preparing Levenmouth for the opportunities the rail link will bring to the area.

This is what Leven's promenade might look like in the future.

Leven Promenade - £50,000 towards developing a design specification for Leven Promenade. Artistic visioning work has already been carried out for this particular project.

Corra Foundation - £19,000 to support the continuing employment of two members of staff employed by Corra in the Buckhaven and Methil areas. The posts will continue to focus on tackling poverty and community wealth building projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland - £11,232 for a three-month pilot which will base an engagement officer at the Levenmouth Together Hub on the High Street. The officer will be in a position to deal with both public concerns directly and issues arising from a local perspective.