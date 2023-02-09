£50,000 for artistic vision for Leven Promenade in new Levenmouth funding
Levenmouth Area Committee has announced grant funding for four local projects funded by the Community Recovery Fund.
Levenmouth area has £1.343 million from the fund was set up to help recover from the pandemic and in addition, to also address the cost-of-living crisis.
The four projects which have been provided backing are:
Levenmouth Local Tourism Association - £75,000 to help fund a tourism project manager position. The post is vital in preparing Levenmouth for the opportunities the rail link will bring to the area.
Leven Promenade - £50,000 towards developing a design specification for Leven Promenade. Artistic visioning work has already been carried out for this particular project.
Corra Foundation - £19,000 to support the continuing employment of two members of staff employed by Corra in the Buckhaven and Methil areas. The posts will continue to focus on tackling poverty and community wealth building projects.
Police Scotland - £11,232 for a three-month pilot which will base an engagement officer at the Levenmouth Together Hub on the High Street. The officer will be in a position to deal with both public concerns directly and issues arising from a local perspective.
Councillor Colin Davidson, convenor of Levenmouth Area committe, said: “This fund gives us a great opportunity to invest in projects, community groups and organisations that will help Levenmouth recover from the pandemic and the current cost-of-living crisis affecting us all.“We want to build on the great things already happening in our area, making sure Levenmouth becomes a thriving place, where there are opportunities for everyone.”