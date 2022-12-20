£600k solar investment will see Glenrothes cable plant offset soaring energy costs

The “carbon-neutral” plant at Glenrothes serves as Leviton Network Solutions’ headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, where it manufactures fibre optic and copper cabling and pre-terminated cable assemblies. The investment forms part of a multi-million-pound development project at the Fife site, including new production equipment and a customer showroom.

Ian Wilkie, managing director of Leviton Network Solutions Europe, said: “The ability to generate solar energy onsite will help us offset soaring energy costs in the UK and supports our commitment to reducing carbon emissions, developing clean, renewable energy, and reducing our carbon footprint. Upon completion, the solar panels will help reduce the company’s annual energy needs.”

The installation is due to start in January and is planned to be completed in early 2023. Leviton said it recognised the support of Fife Council for the project. Planning and networking approvals are already in place.

Ross Goldman, executive vice president and general manager of Leviton Network Solutions, added: “The market demand for Leviton products and systems has been extraordinary. Leviton is responding by investing back into the business on a global scale, and we are doing it with sustainability at the forefront of our thinking.”

Goldman also serves as the company’s chief sustainability officer. The solar panel project at Glenrothes is part of the group’s “CN2030” sustainability programme to achieve company-wide carbon neutrality by 2030 and its ambition to achieve net zero carbon by 2050.

