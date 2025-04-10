£65m contract boost for Babcock’s Rosyth facility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A £65m contract has been awarded to Babcock International Group’s Rosyth facility to enhance the five frigates being built there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Capability Insertion Period (CIP) was confirmed for the Ministry of Defence contract for the Type 31 frigates.

It adds crucial capabilities that will support the ships throughout their life and includes the insertion, testing and enhancement of a number of upgrades that will enhance the Type 31’s military capability. The activities will take place at Rosyth, utilising the expertise and experience of the skilled team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Watson, Arrowhead managing director, Babcock, said: “This new contract provides additional military capability for the vessels beyond the initial design and build contract. The detailed knowledge that we have of these ships, combined with our forward-thinking design, will enable an efficient installation and through-life support of the systems and equipment.

Inside Babcock's facility at Rosyth (Pic: submitted)

“As the design and build partner, Babcock is expertly placed to provide the know-how and technical information to deliver these important activities in the development of the ships through the CIP. We are proud of the role we play alongside our customer – their mission is our mission.”

Steven Perry, Type 31 project manager at DE&S, welcomed the news.

He said: “This contract will deliver capability upgrades that go beyond the vessel build specification, delivering Type 31 frigates to the Royal Navy that will ensure the UK remains at the forefront of global security.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Babcock, awarded the design and build contract in November 2019, is supporting the Royal Navy’s mission to deter aggression and maintain the security of the UK’s interests by delivering the next generation of Royal Navy warships. The Type 31 will be at the heart of the Royal Navy’s surface fleet, working alongside the UK’s allies to deliver a UK presence across the globe.

Last March, Babcock announced it was to create more than 1000 new jobs at its large-scale, advanced manufacturing and shipbuilding facility in Rosyth to support the delivery of world-class programmes and development of its workforce capabilities.

The roles will support programmes like the Type 31 frigate design and build programme., and the new intake will include 400 apprenticeships, and 350 production support operatives