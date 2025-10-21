A new £6million development is to be built in Lochgelly.

AIC Heating UK Ltd plans to develop the land at The Avenue in the town after completing the sale deal from Fife Council’s economic development team.

The site was prepared through the Fife Industrial Innovation Investment Programme (i3) with support from the Vacant and Derelict Land Fund.

The sale marks a major milestone in the council’s efforts to deliver fully serviced, market-ready employment sites across the region.

AIC Heating UK Ltd plans to develop the land at The Avenue, Lochgelly (Pic: Submitted)

AIC Heating UK Ltd, part of AIC Europe, plans to build a custom-designed facility including a new office block, a 22,000 sq ft warehouse, and a state-of-the-art training centre of excellence. The facility will be showcasing cutting edge technology with commercial gas boilers, hot water generators, air source heat pumps as well as energy storage systems. The training centre will also bring together colleagues from across Europe, alongside customers and suppliers, setting new standards for skills development in the heating industry.

Stephen Wilson, managing director, said: “This is a landmark moment for AIC Heating UK and for Lochgelly. With the land purchase complete, we are ready to build a first-class, sustainable base for our business. We are proud to be working with Fife businesses to make this vision a reality.

"The training centre of excellence will set new standards for skills development in our industry, and it has been excellent to work in partnership with Fife Council throughout this process. Their support has given us the confidence to invest for the long term in Fife, knowing it is the right place to grow our company and strengthen our European operations."

AIC Heating UK Ltd currently employs 12 people in Fife and expects to increase this number to between 15 and 18 with further growth anticipated.

The i3 Programme is a £58 million, ten-year initiative delivered by Fife Council as part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal. It is creating new serviced land, modern industrial premises, and office space to attract investment, support innovation, and create high-quality jobs.

Pamela Stevenson, Service Manager for Economic Development at Fife Council, said: "This land sale highlights the importance of the i3 Programme in making sites ready for development. By preparing employment land, we are creating the conditions for ambitious companies like AIC Heating UK Ltd to invest in Fife.”

Redpath Construction has been appointed to deliver the build, which is expected to take around 58 working weeks.