£7.5m project starts to turn St Andrews hotel into ‘luxury hotel, bar and restaurant’

Work is set to start transforming a St Andrews hotel into a luxury boutique venue - just yards from the Old Course.

The owners of Ardgowan Hotel have announced they have secured planning permission from Fife Council to begin a £7.5m restoration and refurbishment of the hotel.

They bought the hotel on Playfair Terrace in 2022 and temporarily closed its doors in January ahead of work starting. It is scheduled to officially re-open to the public next year and is expected to create up to 50 new jobs.

As part of the transformation, all accommodation is being consolidated into one connected building. This, alongside a rear extension, will allow for an increase in capacity from 36 to 44 luxurious rooms, while the new bar and restaurant will expand from 44 to over 70 seats.

Ardgowan Hotel in St Andrews is planning a complete transformation (Pic: Google Maps)

The hotel’s design has been developed in collaboration with local St Andrews architects RKA, alongside Scottish interior design studio ICA and Crown Creative brand design agency. The concept draws inspiration from both Scotland and the surrounding East Neuk, with the team selecting materials and methods that honour the environment and support local craftsmanship. Kathryn McNairn will continue as general manager. She joined Marram last year and brings over 10 years of experience in Scotland’s hospitality industry to the role.

Kathryn said: “We’re incredibly proud to officially break ground on what will become a cornerstone of The Marram Collection in the heart of St Andrews. This project has been expertly designed to honour the heritage of the site while introducing a new standard of boutique hotel to the town.

“This transformation will create a welcoming retreat that blends warmth, comfort and considered design for golfers, locals, and visitors alike. We look forward to unveiling a space that not only celebrates the spirit of St Andrews but also supports the local community through new opportunities and meaningful partnerships.”

The Marram Collection also own the Leddie Hotel in Aberlady, East Lothian and the Bushmills Inn in the heart of Northern Ireland's Causeway Coast.