News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
21 minutes ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
13 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
16 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
16 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
16 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays

Pub awards: Criterion in St Andrews flies flag for Fife in UK pub awards

A St Andrews’ pub is flying the flag for Fife in this year’s national awards.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 08:53 BST

The Criterion is the regions’s sole nominee in the 2023 National Pub & Bar Awards.

It is one of ten listed across north-east Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Based in South Street, the family-run Criterion dates back to 1874.

The Criterion, St AndrewsThe Criterion, St Andrews
The Criterion, St Andrews
Most Popular

It is one of 94 venues named as the best in their respective regions by the awards which aim to highlight the positive and inspiring work being carried out across the UK’s hospitality industry.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the competition, said: “We were overwhelmed by the level and quality of entries this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It just goes to show what magnificent work is going on across the UK hospitality sector. With outrageous energy costs, recruitment shortages and a punishing taxation system, these businesses are once again facing tough times. Now, more than ever, it’s vital that people support their local pubs and bars.”

St AndrewsFifeScotland