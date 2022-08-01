Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) is bringing forward proposals for the delivery of single malt Scotch whisky storage warehouses with associated bottling, cooperage, and office facilities in Glenrothes.

The international business, which is involved in the whisky asset management sector, has a license to offer financial investment products in the form of bottles and casks of single malt Scotch whisky issued by the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (AFM).

SWI seeks to showcase the history of, and educate people about single malt Scotch whisky, as well as promote investment in the commodity.

The development at Southfield Industrial Estate, forms part of a multi-million-pound investment in Fife by SWI which includes proposals for a new iconic corporate headquarters building with restaurants, museum and serviced accommodation, as well as extensive community facilities, in Falkland.

A planning application for a single malt Scotch whisky storage and bottling facility was previously submitted to Fife Council in March 2022.

This includes four whisky storage warehouses, maintenance and bottling buildings and offices, with a temporary office/gatehouse. The company is now seeking to expand this to deliver 24 whisky storage warehouses.

The proposed site for expanded whisky storage and warehousing development at Southfield, Glenrothes.

Full details about the proposals will be available to the public at 9:00am on Tuesday (August 9) at www.orbitconsultations.scot/glenrothes with an online consultation between 3:00 pm and 8 pm through Microsoft Teams when members of the development team will be available to provide an hourly overview of the proposals and answer any questions.

A second in-person public consultation will be held oat Glenrothes Golf Club on Tuesday, September 6

A spokesperson at SWI said: "This development provide much-needed long-term investment in the community, with invaluable employment and economic opportunities for Fife as a whole, including the delivery of a new corporate HQ in Falkland.

"It is really important to us that the public have the chance to share their views and shape our proposals.