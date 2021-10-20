Puddledub butcher to open new shop on Kirkcaldy High Street
Things are looking bright for Kirkcaldy High Street as an award winning local farmer is set to move into a new store in the Lang Toun.
Due to open in November, local farmer and butcher Puddledub are set to relocate to a bigger premises on Kirkcaldy High Street, with the new shop being designed by the UK’s leading food retail designers HK Interiors.
Shoppers will be able to enjoy locally sourced PGI Scotch Beef, lamb, charcuterie as well as Puddledub’s award-winning bacon and sausages, made from pork from their farm just four miles away from the new store.
The restored 130 year old high street shop will also stock locally grown fruit and vegetables, as well as other handcrafted artisanal products.
Tom Mitchell, farmer and founder at Puddledub, said: “We have been overwhelmed with the success of our popup butchers, and it has been a real honour to be part of the resurgence of Kirkcaldy High Street which has been led by the hard work of all the excellent independent businesses.
"We are invested in the town and we are excited to move to our new premises, which will provide us with much needed extra space. The move wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Kirkcaldy community. There is a community spirit and pride in Kirkcaldy unrivalled by other towns.”
Tom added: “It will be a butchers shop and more, customers will be able to purchase locally produced pantry items and freshly made products.”
The new shop will be located at 71 High Street and is set to open next month.