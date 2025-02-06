Puddledub Butchers in Kirkcaldy announced as award finalist ahead of the Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards 2025

The Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards, championed by Fieldfare and in partnership with The Grocer, are renowned in the sector for recognising and rewarding some of the UK’s best loved specialist retailers, pillars of their respective communities and champions of great produce and sustainable practice.

Supported by Fabulous Farm Shops, Farm Retails Association and Go Jute, the shortlist for the 2025 Awards has been announced, with businesses across the UK in line to win best in category, best in region and the overall accolade ‘Retailer of the Year’.

Last November Fortnum & Mason in London played host to the Judging Day, where an esteemed panel of judges came together in person at for a day of deliberations and decisions. From this they have created their shortlist of category finalists, whittled down from hundreds of entries, by taking into consideration the achievements retailers have made in the independent sector and testimonials from suppliers and customers.

The 52 successful businesses span seven categories: Butcher, Delicatessen, Farm Shop Large, Farm Shop Small, Independent local shop/Village store, Online Business and Other Specialist Retailer. They cover seven UK regions: Anglia, Midlands, North of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, South of England and Wales.

Inside Puddledub Butchers

Regional winners will be selected from the category finalists and, with the ‘Retailer of the Year’ accolade, ‘Newcomer of the Year as well as ‘Best in Category’ and ‘Best in Region’ Awards up for grabs, the winners’ announcement on Monday 7th April, 15:15 at Farm Shop & Deli Show, is set to be a fantastic celebration of speciality retailers.

Take a look at the shortlisted finalists on the Awards website here: event.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk/live/en/page/home

The finalists by category in full:

Butcher: Cranstons Orton Grange Food Hall, Penrith, Cumbria

Eric Lyons Ltd, Knowle, West Midlands

Morgan's Butchery Ltd, Halstead, Essex

Perrys of Eccleshall Ltd, Stafford, Staffordshire

Puddledub, Auchtertool, Fife

Ringrose Butchers, Leicester, Leicestershire

Roast Mutton, Kendal, Cumbria

Walter Rose & Son, Devizes, Wiltshire

Delicatessen: Barbakan Delicatessen Ltd, Manchester, Lancashire

Billingtons of Lenzie, Glasgow, East Dunbartonshire

Delilah Fine Foods Ltd, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Drapers Lane Delicatessen, Leominster, Herefordshire

Relish Delicatessen, St Helier, Jersey

Salt. Deli Kitchen, Salisbury, Wiltshire

Stein's Deli, Padstow, Cornwall,

The De Beauvoir Deli, London

The East Street Deli, Wimborne, Dorset

Farm Shop – Large: Allington Farm Shop, Chippenham, Wiltshire

Chatsworth Farm Shop, Bakewell, Derbyshire

Cowdray Farm Shop, Midhurst, West Sussex

Farmer Copleys, Pontefract, West Yorkshire

Five Houses Farmshop, Yarm, North Yorkshire

Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen, Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan

Hutchinson Hobbs Farm Shop, Yarm, Stockton on Tees

Ludlow Farmshop, Bromfield, Shropshire

Marshall's Farm Shop, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire

Priory Farm Shop, Redhill, Surrey

Red Bank Farm Shop, Newton Le Willows, Merseyside

Vine House Farm Shop & Café, Spalding, Lincolnshire

Welbeck Farm Shop, Worksop, Nottinghamshire

Yolk Farm, Boroughbridge, York

Farm Shop – Small:

Brunswick Organic Nursery Shop (BON Shop), Bishopthorpe, York

Grange Farm Shop, Woodbridge, Suffolk

Hiltonbury Jerseys / O G Neagle, Winchester, Hampshire

West Lea Farm Shop, Alresford, Hampshire

Independent local shop/Village store:

Grocery Post, London

Hampshire Deli, Coffee Shop & Cheese Shop, Tadley, Hampshire

Ilsington Village shop, Islington, Devon

Stella's Emporium, Old Coulsdon, Croydon

The Village Refill, Yarnton, Oxfordshire

Turmeric & Honey, London

Online Business:

Fordhall Farm Shop, Market Drayton

Pipers Farm, Cullompton, Devon

The Cork and Truckle, Bath, Somerset

Vanillabazaar, Harrow, Middlesex

Other Specialist Retailer:

Aubrey Allen, Food Hall, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

Crosby Cheese & Charcuterie, Cheesemonger, Liverpool, Merseyside

Fruity Roots Ltd, Greengrocer, Plymouth, Devon

Kale and Corn, Greengrocer, Belper, Derbyshire

Must Be Crackers!, Cheesemonger, Dunfermline, Fife

TEALS Somerset, Food Hall, South Cadbury, Somerset

The Cheese Locker, Cheesemonger, Hednesford, Staffordshire

Newcomer:

Field to Fork, Farm Shop Large, Manchester

Kale and Corn, Greengrocer, Belper, Derbyshire

Must Be Crackers!, Cheesemonger, Dunfermline, Fife

The Cork and Truckle, Bath, Somerset

Village Fruits, Greengrocer, Gornal, West Midlands

To find out more about Farm Shop & Deli Awards, visit: www.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk/awards