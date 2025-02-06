Puddledub Butchers in Kirkcaldy announced as award finalist ahead of the Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards 2025

By clare watson
Contributor
Published 6th Feb 2025, 20:56 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 10:36 BST
The Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards, championed by Fieldfare and in partnership with The Grocer, are renowned in the sector for recognising and rewarding some of the UK’s best loved specialist retailers, pillars of their respective communities and champions of great produce and sustainable practice.

Supported by Fabulous Farm Shops, Farm Retails Association and Go Jute, the shortlist for the 2025 Awards has been announced, with businesses across the UK in line to win best in category, best in region and the overall accolade ‘Retailer of the Year’.

Most Popular

Last November Fortnum & Mason in London played host to the Judging Day, where an esteemed panel of judges came together in person at for a day of deliberations and decisions. From this they have created their shortlist of category finalists, whittled down from hundreds of entries, by taking into consideration the achievements retailers have made in the independent sector and testimonials from suppliers and customers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 52 successful businesses span seven categories: Butcher, Delicatessen, Farm Shop Large, Farm Shop Small, Independent local shop/Village store, Online Business and Other Specialist Retailer. They cover seven UK regions: Anglia, Midlands, North of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, South of England and Wales.

Inside Puddledub Butchersplaceholder image
Inside Puddledub Butchers

Regional winners will be selected from the category finalists and, with the ‘Retailer of the Year’ accolade, ‘Newcomer of the Year as well as ‘Best in Category’ and ‘Best in Region’ Awards up for grabs, the winners’ announcement on Monday 7th April, 15:15 at Farm Shop & Deli Show, is set to be a fantastic celebration of speciality retailers.

Take a look at the shortlisted finalists on the Awards website here: event.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk/live/en/page/home

The finalists by category in full:

  • Butcher: Cranstons Orton Grange Food Hall, Penrith, Cumbria
  • Eric Lyons Ltd, Knowle, West Midlands
  • Morgan's Butchery Ltd, Halstead, Essex
  • Perrys of Eccleshall Ltd, Stafford, Staffordshire
  • Puddledub, Auchtertool, Fife
  • Ringrose Butchers, Leicester, Leicestershire
  • Roast Mutton, Kendal, Cumbria
  • Walter Rose & Son, Devizes, Wiltshire
  • Delicatessen: Barbakan Delicatessen Ltd, Manchester, Lancashire
  • Billingtons of Lenzie, Glasgow, East Dunbartonshire
  • Delilah Fine Foods Ltd, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
  • Drapers Lane Delicatessen, Leominster, Herefordshire
  • Relish Delicatessen, St Helier, Jersey
  • Salt. Deli Kitchen, Salisbury, Wiltshire
  • Stein's Deli, Padstow, Cornwall,
  • The De Beauvoir Deli, London
  • The East Street Deli, Wimborne, Dorset
  • Farm Shop – Large: Allington Farm Shop, Chippenham, Wiltshire
  • Chatsworth Farm Shop, Bakewell, Derbyshire
  • Cowdray Farm Shop, Midhurst, West Sussex
  • Farmer Copleys, Pontefract, West Yorkshire
  • Five Houses Farmshop, Yarm, North Yorkshire
  • Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen, Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan
  • Hutchinson Hobbs Farm Shop, Yarm, Stockton on Tees
  • Ludlow Farmshop, Bromfield, Shropshire
  • Marshall's Farm Shop, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire
  • Priory Farm Shop, Redhill, Surrey
  • Red Bank Farm Shop, Newton Le Willows, Merseyside
  • Vine House Farm Shop & Café, Spalding, Lincolnshire
  • Welbeck Farm Shop, Worksop, Nottinghamshire
  • Yolk Farm, Boroughbridge, York
  • Farm Shop – Small:
  • Brunswick Organic Nursery Shop (BON Shop), Bishopthorpe, York
  • Grange Farm Shop, Woodbridge, Suffolk
  • Hiltonbury Jerseys / O G Neagle, Winchester, Hampshire
  • West Lea Farm Shop, Alresford, Hampshire
  • Independent local shop/Village store:
  • Grocery Post, London
  • Hampshire Deli, Coffee Shop & Cheese Shop, Tadley, Hampshire
  • Ilsington Village shop, Islington, Devon
  • Stella's Emporium, Old Coulsdon, Croydon
  • The Village Refill, Yarnton, Oxfordshire
  • Turmeric & Honey, London
  • Online Business:
  • Fordhall Farm Shop, Market Drayton
  • Pipers Farm, Cullompton, Devon
  • The Cork and Truckle, Bath, Somerset
  • Vanillabazaar, Harrow, Middlesex
  • Other Specialist Retailer:
  • Aubrey Allen, Food Hall, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
  • Crosby Cheese & Charcuterie, Cheesemonger, Liverpool, Merseyside
  • Fruity Roots Ltd, Greengrocer, Plymouth, Devon
  • Kale and Corn, Greengrocer, Belper, Derbyshire
  • Must Be Crackers!, Cheesemonger, Dunfermline, Fife
  • TEALS Somerset, Food Hall, South Cadbury, Somerset
  • The Cheese Locker, Cheesemonger, Hednesford, Staffordshire
  • Newcomer:
  • Field to Fork, Farm Shop Large, Manchester
  • Kale and Corn, Greengrocer, Belper, Derbyshire
  • Must Be Crackers!, Cheesemonger, Dunfermline, Fife
  • The Cork and Truckle, Bath, Somerset
  • Village Fruits, Greengrocer, Gornal, West Midlands

To find out more about Farm Shop & Deli Awards, visit: www.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk/awards

Related topics:Kirkcaldy
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice