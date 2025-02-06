Puddledub Butchers in Kirkcaldy announced as award finalist ahead of the Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards 2025
Supported by Fabulous Farm Shops, Farm Retails Association and Go Jute, the shortlist for the 2025 Awards has been announced, with businesses across the UK in line to win best in category, best in region and the overall accolade ‘Retailer of the Year’.
Last November Fortnum & Mason in London played host to the Judging Day, where an esteemed panel of judges came together in person at for a day of deliberations and decisions. From this they have created their shortlist of category finalists, whittled down from hundreds of entries, by taking into consideration the achievements retailers have made in the independent sector and testimonials from suppliers and customers.
The 52 successful businesses span seven categories: Butcher, Delicatessen, Farm Shop Large, Farm Shop Small, Independent local shop/Village store, Online Business and Other Specialist Retailer. They cover seven UK regions: Anglia, Midlands, North of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, South of England and Wales.
Regional winners will be selected from the category finalists and, with the ‘Retailer of the Year’ accolade, ‘Newcomer of the Year as well as ‘Best in Category’ and ‘Best in Region’ Awards up for grabs, the winners’ announcement on Monday 7th April, 15:15 at Farm Shop & Deli Show, is set to be a fantastic celebration of speciality retailers.
The finalists by category in full:
- Butcher: Cranstons Orton Grange Food Hall, Penrith, Cumbria
- Eric Lyons Ltd, Knowle, West Midlands
- Morgan's Butchery Ltd, Halstead, Essex
- Perrys of Eccleshall Ltd, Stafford, Staffordshire
- Puddledub, Auchtertool, Fife
- Ringrose Butchers, Leicester, Leicestershire
- Roast Mutton, Kendal, Cumbria
- Walter Rose & Son, Devizes, Wiltshire
- Delicatessen: Barbakan Delicatessen Ltd, Manchester, Lancashire
- Billingtons of Lenzie, Glasgow, East Dunbartonshire
- Delilah Fine Foods Ltd, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
- Drapers Lane Delicatessen, Leominster, Herefordshire
- Relish Delicatessen, St Helier, Jersey
- Salt. Deli Kitchen, Salisbury, Wiltshire
- Stein's Deli, Padstow, Cornwall,
- The De Beauvoir Deli, London
- The East Street Deli, Wimborne, Dorset
- Farm Shop – Large: Allington Farm Shop, Chippenham, Wiltshire
- Chatsworth Farm Shop, Bakewell, Derbyshire
- Cowdray Farm Shop, Midhurst, West Sussex
- Farmer Copleys, Pontefract, West Yorkshire
- Five Houses Farmshop, Yarm, North Yorkshire
- Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen, Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan
- Hutchinson Hobbs Farm Shop, Yarm, Stockton on Tees
- Ludlow Farmshop, Bromfield, Shropshire
- Marshall's Farm Shop, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire
- Priory Farm Shop, Redhill, Surrey
- Red Bank Farm Shop, Newton Le Willows, Merseyside
- Vine House Farm Shop & Café, Spalding, Lincolnshire
- Welbeck Farm Shop, Worksop, Nottinghamshire
- Yolk Farm, Boroughbridge, York
- Farm Shop – Small:
- Brunswick Organic Nursery Shop (BON Shop), Bishopthorpe, York
- Grange Farm Shop, Woodbridge, Suffolk
- Hiltonbury Jerseys / O G Neagle, Winchester, Hampshire
- West Lea Farm Shop, Alresford, Hampshire
- Independent local shop/Village store:
- Grocery Post, London
- Hampshire Deli, Coffee Shop & Cheese Shop, Tadley, Hampshire
- Ilsington Village shop, Islington, Devon
- Stella's Emporium, Old Coulsdon, Croydon
- The Village Refill, Yarnton, Oxfordshire
- Turmeric & Honey, London
- Online Business:
- Fordhall Farm Shop, Market Drayton
- Pipers Farm, Cullompton, Devon
- The Cork and Truckle, Bath, Somerset
- Vanillabazaar, Harrow, Middlesex
- Other Specialist Retailer:
- Aubrey Allen, Food Hall, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
- Crosby Cheese & Charcuterie, Cheesemonger, Liverpool, Merseyside
- Fruity Roots Ltd, Greengrocer, Plymouth, Devon
- Kale and Corn, Greengrocer, Belper, Derbyshire
- Must Be Crackers!, Cheesemonger, Dunfermline, Fife
- TEALS Somerset, Food Hall, South Cadbury, Somerset
- The Cheese Locker, Cheesemonger, Hednesford, Staffordshire
- Newcomer:
- Field to Fork, Farm Shop Large, Manchester
- Kale and Corn, Greengrocer, Belper, Derbyshire
- Must Be Crackers!, Cheesemonger, Dunfermline, Fife
- The Cork and Truckle, Bath, Somerset
- Village Fruits, Greengrocer, Gornal, West Midlands
To find out more about Farm Shop & Deli Awards, visit: www.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk/awards