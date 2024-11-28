Puddledub Butchers multi-award winning success

Puddledub Butchers won two awards last month: one for Butcher Shop of the year - Fife and two Great British Food awards!

Puddledub, who have a shop based on Kirkcaldy high street and counter at Dobbies, Dunfermline as well as an online store, achieved three awards last last month.

Four of their products were shortlisted as finalists at the Great British Food Awards 2024. The finalists were their Unsmoked Gammon, Smoked Gammon Steaks, Unsmoked Middle Bacon and Smoked Streaky Bacon. These awards celebrate the country’s finest artisanal produce and featured celebrity chef judges such as Raymond Blanc OBE, Gizzi Erskine and Michelin-star chef Michael Roux Jr.

The winners in the end were their Unsmoked Gammon and Unsmoked Middle Bacon which were awarded Bronze Winners in the pork category. This esteemed recognition places them amongst the finest in the industry. Their Unsmoked Gammon is traditionally hand crafted by their team at their production site in Fife and has been mild cured for two weeks. This helps to slowly develop the flavour and texture.

Pete and Camila picking up the award at the Prestige Awards ceremony last month

Their unsmoked middle bacon is also hand cured by their staff for two weeks before being sliced and packed. This dry curing process means their bacon does not shrink and there is little residue when cooking. There is no added water and we don’t use any more curing salt than they need. They ensure bacon is cured properly. Becoming a winner really emphasises Puddledub’s commitment to providing top-quality, handmade produce.

Pete and Camilla of Puddledub also recently picked up the award for Butcher Shop of the Year – Fife 2024/25. Prestige Awards Scotland were launched to celebrate the businesses that consistently offer excellent products and services to local residents. This is a huge achievement for the whole team and when speaking with them they wanted to pass on their gratitude to all their customers and suppliers for their continued support.

When speaking with Tom Mitchell, managing director of Puddledub he said ‘It’s a huge honour for us to receive these two awards and a great achievement for the whole team here at Puddledub to acknowledge their hard work and customer service. We would like to thank all our suppliers and customers without whom this would not be possible’

For more information about Puddledub, and their range of premium produce, you can visit their website. Make sure to browse their Christmas shop whilst you’re there!