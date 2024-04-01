Puddledub makes finals of Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What's even more special is that it will represent Scotland as the sole Scottish finalist in the categories for Butcher and Online Business.

The Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards are a testament to the hard work and commitment of businesses across the United Kingdom, recognising outstanding achievements in various sectors of the food and beverage industry. Being named a finalist in two categories emphasises Puddledub's commitment to providing top-quality products and exceptional service to our valued customers, both locally and nationwide.

At Puddledub, they are passionate about delivering the finest produce sourced from trusted local producers. Its butchery expertise, combined with a dedication to sustainable practices and animal welfare, ensures that every cut of meat it offers is of the highest quality, from farm to fork.

In addition to the traditional butchery, it has embraced the digital age with its online platform, making it easier than ever for customers to access premium products from the comfort of their homes. The online shop provides a seamless shopping experience, offering a diverse range of cuts and speciality items, along with convenient delivery options to suit customers' busy lifestyles.

As it eagerly anticipates the final results of the awards, it has extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who has joined on this incredible journey.

A spokesperson said: "Whether you're a long-time customer, a member of our team, or simply enjoy quality local produce, your continued support means the world to us. We are immensely proud to represent Scotland on the national stage and to showcase the excellence of our produce to a wider audience."