Puddledub wins Best Small Butchery Business in Scotland at British Butchery Awards 2025

Puddledub are thrilled to announce that they have won the award for Best Small Butchery Business in Scotland at the inaugural British Butchery Awards 2025. The first time this industry led and supported awards has been held. Organised by ‘The Butchery Experts’ National Craft Butchers, a trade association that has supported and encouraged excellence in its members for 137 years.

The finest talent in British butchery was celebrated in style on Monday 30th June as National Craft Butchers hosted the first-ever British Butchery Awards at a glittering black-tie ceremony at the Nottingham Belfry Hotel. You can view the full list of winners here: https://nationalcraftbutchers.co.uk/news/

This esteemed recognition places them amongst the finest in the industry, celebrating their dedication to excellence in both traditional butchery and online retailing.

Owner Pete Mitchell said 'The whole team is so honoured to have picked up this award, and are delighted their dedication to quality, provenance and the local community has been recognised at such a prestigious event. We would love to thank our fantastic suppliers and customers without whom this would not have been possible.'

In the heart of West Fife, the sleepy village of Auchtertool can be found. It is here you will find their family farm where Puddledub started. The Mitchell family have farmed here at Clentrie Farm since 1905 and their family ancestors have farmed in this area of Fife for over 300 years. The Mitchell’s have reared pigs & livestock on their farm since their great grandfather Harry Mitchell came to the farm four generations ago.

Flash forward to 2025 and Puddledub are proud to supply customers UK wide via their Kirkcaldy high street shop, their online shop. They also supply wholesale to cafes, retailers and farm shops across the country.

For more information about Puddledub and their range of premium produce, visit their website at http://www.puddledub.co.uk or call them on 01592 783157.