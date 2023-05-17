Raytheon’s base in Glenrothes will design and produce the power conditioning unit for PhantomStrike - a compact radar that is designed for a wide range of platforms including light-attack aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, uncrewed aerial vehicles, and ground-based towers.

The unit is significant since it allows the radar to remain lightweight, compact and use power more efficiently, providing superior battlespace situational awareness at half the size and weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PhantomStrike is a first-of-its-kind. Annabel Flores, president, Global Spectrum Dominance at Raytheon Technologies, said: "Outfitting the FA-50 with the PhantomStrike radar upgrades the capability of a critical aircraft, providing unparalleled performance in a compact, affordable package - all while keeping these jets fast, agile and easy to maintain."

Raytheon, Glenrothes