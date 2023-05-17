News you can trust since 1871
A Fife factory is set to produce a key part of a new state of the art radar

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 17th May 2023, 07:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 07:49 BST

Raytheon’s base in Glenrothes will design and produce the power conditioning unit for PhantomStrike - a compact radar that is designed for a wide range of platforms including light-attack aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, uncrewed aerial vehicles, and ground-based towers.

The unit is significant since it allows the radar to remain lightweight, compact and use power more efficiently, providing superior battlespace situational awareness at half the size and weight.

PhantomStrike is a first-of-its-kind. Annabel Flores, president, Global Spectrum Dominance at Raytheon Technologies, said: "Outfitting the FA-50 with the PhantomStrike radar upgrades the capability of a critical aircraft, providing unparalleled performance in a compact, affordable package - all while keeping these jets fast, agile and easy to maintain."

Raytheon, GlenrothesRaytheon, Glenrothes
Production of the radars will take place in Glenrothes as well as Mississippi and Tucson. Initial deliveries are expected in 2025.

