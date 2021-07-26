Re-opening dates confirmed for cafes at two Fife theatres

The facilities at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes, and Lochgelly Centre, are back as part of a phased return planned by OnFife the charitable trust which runs the region’s theatres, museums, libraries and art galleries.

Lochelly’s cafe opened last week, and Roths Halls’ returns to business on Wednesday, July 28.

The facilities were closed at the start of the pandemic.

The cafe at Lochgelly Centre

The trust is now working on plans for its other centres, including the cafe at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

Marcus Kenyon, OnFife’s chief operating officer, said: ﻿﻿“We are delighted to be able to start reopening our cafes as we work through the pandemic.”But he added: “As there is still uncertainty over the continuing impact of Covid-19, we have to be cautious.

We are starting with a ‘soft opening’ pilot approach at while we continue to assess the best way ahead, which includes for Kirkcaldy Galleries, and we look forward to reopening it when we can.”

