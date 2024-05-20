Rebus fans can tie the knot at Fife wedding venue with plaque from Ian Rankin

Rebus fans can

Rebus fans planning to tie the knot could do it at a venue in Fife opened by author Sir Ian Rankin . He unveiled a plaque which officially launched the Old Manor Hotel’s conference and banqueting suite 25 years ago ago in 1999 - and it remains in place after a major make-over by the hotel’s new owners.

“The plaque has never been taken down, and to be honest, why would we,” said Stephen Carleschi, operations director at the Old Manor Hotel. “We realised the other day, whilst it was being dusted actually, that it was 25 ago since it went up. We're sure at the time that it was a huge coup for the Old Manor to have Ian come and make a personal appearance.”