Recruitment firm targets Central Belt growth with new Dunfermline operation

The Inverness-headquartered specialist, which is a leading player in the food processing, commercial, industrial and driving sectors, will open its second Scottish office at the Flexspace Dunfermline business centre this month. It will be staffed by an initial team of four working across recruitment and business development functions.

Bosses said the business had experienced a period of continued growth, including during the pandemic, with much of the growth driven in the Central Belt.

With that growth projected to continue, it is anticipated that the headcount in Dunfermline will expand in due course. Sectors covered by the team will be food processing, commercial and industrial.

Be Personnel staff Ethan Bews, Chris Kennerley, Allan Miller and Rasma Snepste.

The move coincides with Dunfermline being named as Scotland’s eighth and newest city earlier in the year as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Be Personnel managing director Claire Cookson said: “We have experienced strong growth in the region even during the pandemic and the new office will bring together our team who had been home working since lockdown when not on one of our client sites in the region.

“The new office is based close to Mowi, our valued client which we work in partnership with, so it will provide a great candidate space where we can meet prospective candidates for placement as well as providing us with a dedicated place to service our growing Central Belt Client base.”

Be Personnel currently employs 13 people and is now in its second decade of trading. Its Dunfermline office brings the company’s locations to four - joining its Inverness base and presence at client outposts in Buckie and Rosyth.

Be Personnel is part of the Inverness-based GEG Capital group of companies, which also contains fellow recruitment companies, Cammach Bryant, Genesis Personnel and Global Highland.