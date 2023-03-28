Refurbished Burntisland business hub offers alternative to working from home

The facilities at Meadowfield Industrial Estate were transformed in 2020 just as the pandemic hit, ruling out any plans for an official launch.

This week, Councillor Julie MacDougall, Burntisland, Kinghonr and west Kirkcaldy (Lab) visited to see the changes for herself, and meet owner Matthew Bradshaw.

She said: “I was really impressed with the office space and facilities at Meadowfield which people could benefit from especially if they don’t have the space working from home.

Matthew Bradshaw welcomes Cllr MacDougall to the business hub

“It was a pleasure to meet Matthew and the team and see the finished renovation of the building. It’s a lovely working area.”

The business hub sits on Cowdenbeath Road, opposite the town’s primary school.

It operates as the head office for React & Maintain ltd, Cabin Scotland Ltd and BHub Ltd and running the brands RMPM and ShopfitScotland.com unit4. It is also home to the Fife Free Press.

Mr Bradshaw said: “We fully upgraded the building we are in at Unit 4 Meadowfield Industrial Estate just as lock down hit three years ago and hence could not have a formal launch.

“It operates as a business incubator as we offer hot desking facilities and various serviced small offices with meeting rooms and breakfast out spaces for local business to start and grow. We currently have capacity to support Burntisland business, individuals and groups who can use our facilities.”