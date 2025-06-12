Plans for a renewable energy development in Fife have been unveiled.

Perthshire-based BLC Energy, working with TRIO Power, has submitted a Section 36 consent application to the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit for the West Springfield Solar Farm and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) near Cupar.

It is also seeking the go-ahead for a development in near Forfar, and, together, they will deliver nearly 100 MW of generation capacity and 100 MW of co-located storage through the combination of solar panels and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The BESS units will store surplus solar generation during periods of high output and dispatch it when demand peaks or the sun sets, helping National Grid maintain frequency and voltage stability and reducing reliance on peaking gas plants.

If the projects are given consent, the company said they will materially advance the Scottish and UK governments’ ambitions for a fully decarbonised electricity system by 2035. (Pic: mrganso/Pixabay)

Neil Lindsay, managing director of BLC Energy, said: “We’ve now submitted 200MW of projects into the Scottish planning system, with another 200MW planned before the end of the year. Our relationships with landowners, commitment to meaningful community consultation and expertise in the technology mean we have an excellent pipeline of projects.

“If West Springfield gains consent, we could start construction by 2026 and produce electricity by 2027.

He added: “Between them, they have the potential to generate enough energy to power the equivalent of 29,000 homes each year. If Scotland and the UK are to meet their renewable energy targets, we need more of these real-scale developments.”

The developer said each of the developments comes with an associated benefit fund of £500 per MW for the lifetime of the project, making around £1.3m available to the projects’ local communities over 40 years.

Mr Lindsay said: “We believe the communities around these sites should decide how the money is best spent. For some communities, that might be a trust that provides money towards winter fuel bills or retrofitting energy-saving measures in homes. For others, it might be funding apprenticeships or investing in community facilities.”