Renovation for fourth floor of St Andrews' Old Course Hotel including famous Road Hole Restaurant and Bar

St Andrews’ Old Course Hotel has announced an extensive renovation of its fourth floor.

With works scheduled to be completed this spring, the refurbishment will enhance the Road Hole Restaurant and Road Hole Bar and Boardroom as well as see the suites redecorated and refined lighting upgrades in some bedrooms.

The hotel hopes the work shows its commitment to evolving while honouring its deep rooted connection to St Andrews.

The transformation aims to balance contemporary elegance with the warm, welcoming spirit of Scottish hospitality that defines the hotel.

The hotel's famous Road Hole Restaurant on the fourth floor has been given a new look.

A new interior design scheme features rich, dark blue tones in the restaurant transitioning seamlessly from day to night, while the Road Hole Bar will be adorned with sophisticated dark chocolate panelling complemented by classic leather Chesterfield seating.

The redesign has been planned to showcase the hotel’s remarkable views over the Old Course and West Sands with guests finding new intimate seating areas throughout the Road Hole Restaurant and Bar ensuring the breathtaking views remain a focal point while offering a more enhanced dining experience.

Phyllis Wilkie, general manager of the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort and Spa, said: “As custodians of this remarkable location, we’re creating sophisticated, comfortable spaces that better connect our guests with both each other and our spectacular home in St Andrews.

"Every design decision has been made with our commitment to sustainable practices and our community in mind.”

The fourth floor transformation is part of a broader series of enhancements at the Old Course Hotel including the upcoming renovation of the Kohler Waters Spa, set to begin in April and run until late summer.