Renowned artists David and Robert Mach at Fife gallery for Scottie dog art trail
A Fife art gallery has welcomed international sculptors, David and Robert Mach as creative ambassadors for the giant Scottie dog public art trail.
The Fraser Gallery in St Andrews welcomed them earlier this month.
David Mackie Cook from the gallery in St Andrews said: “Our friends at BID St Andrews are behind the programme and most of the sculptures will be dotted around St Andrews, but others will be let off the leash around the coast of Fife for ten weeks from September this year.
"Thereafter a number of the sculptures will go under the hammer in an auction where it is hoped they will raise the target amount of £150,000 for Maggie’s Cancer Care.