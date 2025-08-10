A Kirkcaldy business has unveiled plans to make changes to a north-east Fife hotel it is bidding to buy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenshire Development Limited, which owns Greens convenience store, Pizza Hut franchises and recently re-opened the Lomond Hills in Freuchie, has lodged a planning application for Ye Olde World Hotel in Leuchars.

The company is seeking listed building consent for the demolition and rebuilding of a boundary wall, but the planning papers also revealed it is in negotiation with the current proprietors to purchase the hotel and its grounds, and plans to add a retail unit to the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ye Olde World Hotel is based within a B-listed building in the town’s Main Street. A report submitted as part of the application said it was “a significant and distinctive feature in the village.”

Ye Olde World Hotel in Leuchars (Pic: Google Maps)

It said the hotel’s setting has changed substantially since the removal of the railway line and Leuchars station in 1967 - the principal reason for the hotel’s existence and source of business.

The report continued: “Views to the hotel buildings on entering the village from the south on Station Road have been maintained since this time and are assessed as being important to the character of the area.

It said recent additions in the form of a covered external seating area on the gable end, and a mono pitched enclosure on the gable of the gig house, have had “an overall negative affect on the setting and will be removed as part of the proposals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenshire said a new food retail util would improve the offering within the village which it said was under-served.

“The character of the village around the site will be minimally affected as the location of the retail unit is well set back to the west side of the site, maintaining views to the hotel from Station Road.

It added: “An improvement in the quality of finish to the hotel’s setting achieved through use of appropriate ground surfacing materials, elements of soft landscaping and the incorporation of material from an existing stone wall to the boundary with Station Road, will enhance the setting of the heritage asset.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

> To find out about public notices from your area, visit https://publicnoticeportal.uk/