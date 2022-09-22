Retailer takes over Fife shops run by same family for almost 100 years

Eddy’s Food Station is taking over the Spar outlets in Ceres and Leuchars.

They have been run by the Mitchell family since 1923, and current owner, John Mitchell, is selling up.

The stores located on 2-6 Main Street, Ceres and 43 Main Street, Leuchars are being rebranded as Eddy’s Food Station stores this week.

Eddy's Food Station is moving into Fife (Pic: Stewart Attwood)

The acquisition takes the total number of Eddy’s Food Stations in Scotland to five.

Stephen Thompson, chief executive, said: "These acquisitions are a key step in growing the Eddy’s brand and it also secures a future for the 36 staff employed across the Ceres and Leuchars stores.

“We are very much on track to open 30 stores within five years and these key locations in Fife play a big part in our growth strategy.

“We are incredibly proud of what Eddy’s, a totally new brand, has achieved so far. The two stores have an excellent reputation in Ceres and Leuchars and we’re focused on giving both communities a service they can rely on, and a brand they can trust.”

The two stores were owned by Mr Mitchell, and had been in his family for almost 100 years.

The fourth-generation business was established by John’s great grandfather, with John taking control in 2007.

Mr Mitchell had been considering selling up for several years.

He said: “I’ve given it a lot of thought and it finally felt like the right time.

“It’s been an incredibly busy and rewarding few years but I am looking forward to taking some time away from retail and embracing a change in lifestyle before I decide where to focus my efforts.”

Mike Leonard, head of retail at Eddy’s Food Station, was delighted to see the firm expand into the Kingdom.

He added: “We’re thrilled to take over the reins from John and the family business.

“These stores will really set the tone for how the brand shows up in the region.